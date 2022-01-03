Carson City Health and Human Services (CCHHS) is reporting the first case of Omicron Variant of the virus that causes COVID-19 in the Quad-County Region (Carson City, Douglas County, Lyon County, and Storey County).
The first case of the Omicron Variant in the Quad-County Region was identified in a female Douglas County resident in her 20’s. She is not fully vaccinated and has no recent travel history. She experienced mild symptoms and in accordance with the new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance, has been released from home isolation.
The CDC is continuing to learn about the Omicron Variant. It is likely that the Omicron Variant will spread more easily than the original virus that causes COVID-19. The most commonly reported symptoms linked to Omicron so far are cough, fatigue, and congestion or runny nose. Symptoms will not be the same for everyone. If someone is experiencing symptoms of COVD-19 they should isolate at home, get tested for COVID-19, and remain at home while waiting for results.
CCHHS urges everyone to continue following prevention methods such as washing your hands frequently with soap and water, staying home while you are sick, wearing a mask in public indoor settings regardless of vaccination status, getting tested if you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have been a close contact to someone who tested positive, and getting vaccinated.
Health officials say vaccines remain the best way to protect people from COVID-19, slow transmission, and reduce the likelihood of new variants emerging. COVID-19 vaccines are highly effective at preventing severe illness, hospitalizations, and death. Scientists are currently investigating Omicron, including how protected fully vaccinated people are against infection, hospitalization, and death. The COVID-19 vaccine is authorized for everyone 5 years and older. Those who are 16 years and older are encouraged to get a COVID-19 booster shot to strengthen their protection.