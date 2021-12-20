The Nevada State Public Health Laboratory (NSPHL) has confirmed the first case with the COVID-19 Omicron variant in Washoe County.
The patient is a man in his early 50s, who is fully vaccinated and received a booster. He had both international and domestic air travel as likely source of exposure. The man is recovering and isolating at home.
“As we mentioned before it was only a matter of time before we identified this variant in Washoe County,” said Kevin Dick, District Health Officer. “The best form of protection residents can take against all variants is getting fully vaccinated and receiving a booster. It is also imperative, especially now with the cold weather and holiday gatherings, that they continue taking safety precautions such as staying home and getting tested if they feel sick and wearing a mask indoors in public.”
The Washoe County Health District (WCHD) also urges residents to implement consistent mask wearing, handwashing and isolate if tested positive for COVID-19 or waiting for results to avoid getting others sick.
“Variants develop when the virus has the opportunity to spread from person to person,” explained Dr. Nancy Diao, WCHD Director of Epidemiology. “Which is why vaccines and other preventive measures are so important in reducing the spread of the COVID-19 and slowing the rate of new variants developing.”
The World Health Organization named Omicron and classified it as a Variant of Concern on November 26, 2021.
This is the first case reported in Washoe County; the first case in Nevada was reported in Clark County.
The health district says the COVID-19 vaccine has been proven to help prevent people from contracting, being hospitalized from, and dying from COVID-19. Those who are fully vaccinated can contract the virus, but the symptoms are usually not as severe and fully vaccinated persons typically recover from illness faster. The COVID-19 vaccine is authorized for anyone 5 years and older. Those who are 16 years and older are encouraged to get a COVID-19 booster to strengthen their protection two months after receiving the Janssen vaccine or six months after completing their initial series of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.
(Washoe County Health District)