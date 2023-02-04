Today marked the first ever Fam Fest. The event was hosted by the Northern Nevada Black Cultural Awareness Society at the Boys and Girls Club. Families and community workers gathered for a fun time.
The event, however, is all about family.
"Which [it] is a celebration of family and specific for Black History Month we are celebrating the love, the respect, admiration, etc. for black families," said Jessica Vann, President of the Northern Nevada Black Cultural Awareness Society.
Activities included today were a basketball shooting contest, a bounce house, hula hooping, Jenga building, a workout routine, and raffle prizes.
Other than the activities there were also several local independent businesses and local community outreaches there as well, as they were looking to do what they can to help.
"Today we are here in support of the black community and we're just passing out some donation items, providing some resources and information to the community," said RoMar Tolliver, President and Cofounder of Black Wall Street.
Community outreaches such as Black Wall Street and the Black Community Collective were there to inform about changes and future events they are holding in the local community.
Black Wall Street gave out donations and free toys to kids and raffled off prizes to families.
These initiatives told us that they wanted to do their part to give back.
"At the time of the George Floyd murder, to channel the energy into the community. It was best to try and do something productive," Tolliver said.
All-in-all Vann sees today as an uplifting and enjoyable time for families to come out to Fam Fest.