Two-year-old black Labrador Astro would do anything for his favorite toy, including sit, hold still for photos, and search Reno-Sparks classrooms for illegal firearms.
The Washoe County School District swore-in its first-ever firearm-detecting K-9 on Tuesday.
“Families are concerned – the students are concerned about weapons on campus, so that’s why we pursued this," Washoe County District Police Chief Jason Trevino told 2 News.
Trustee Joe Rodriguez said it's been a two-year effort finding grant funding to get a firearm dog into the district.
Today Washoe Schools debuted the newest member of our police department: Canine Astro, our weapons-detection dog. Alongside his handler Officer Bowers, he is part of our commitment to ensuring the safety of students and staff in our schools.
“Astro is amazing. I hope to see more of him with our school police. I hope to see our K-9 program expand," Rodriguez said.
Currently, Astro is the only K-9 on the school police force. In the past, the district has utilized narcotics detection K-9s, but as dogs retired from the program, so did funding.
“If we had the funding, we’d also have a narcotics dog," said Sergeant Seana Baker. "But we did recognize that there was a need for an extra degree of safety within our schools and therefore we went with a firearm detections dog.”
Chief Trevino said that he intends for the random sweeps to dissuade students from bringing guns to school. He did not have an estimate for how many firearms go unnoticed on campus.
“We fortunately do not recover a lot of weapons in our district, which is a fantastic thing, but a lot of times you don’t know what you don’t know," he said.
He added, “Just having an officer in a school can deter crime. So just having a dog that can find guns, hopefully deters guns coming onto our campuses.”
Trustee Rodriguez agreed, saying he's glad for the protection that Astro offers, but he hopes the K-9 finds nothing but happy, safe students in classrooms.
“I hope that students and families just feel a little bit safer knowing that Astro’s out there in our schools," Rodriguez said.