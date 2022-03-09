The White House says First Lady Jill Biden will be in Reno Wednesday to highlight job training and cancer treatment programs.
Those are two policy priorities mentioned by President Joe Biden in his State of the Union address last week.
Jill Biden is scheduled to visit with students at Reno's Truckee Meadows Community College before heading to Kentucky later in the day.
The TMCC visit is not open to the public.
Biden also visited Arizona earlier this week.
The Republican National Committee released this statement regarding Mrs. Biden's visit:
“Jill Biden’s visit does nothing to address the real issues facing Nevadans, who are paying over $500 more per month in household costs because of inflation. The Biden administration is failing on the most important issues in Nevada right now, like record-high gas prices, skyrocketing inflation and the historic border crisis. Jill Biden’s attempts to aid vulnerable Democrats like Catherine Cortez Masto will not succeed when Nevadans are struggling just to get by under Joe Biden.”
(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)