Today both Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue and the Reno Fire Department held ice rescue trainings to practice saving people who fall through the ice.
Officials say our region isn't typically a place where ice will freeze all the way through.
They say we don't have a cold northern climate where the ice is always solid and predictable in the winter.
The ice changes from day to day, so even if it looks sturdy it's not a good idea to go out onto that ice. Captain Ben Kleinbach for Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue says "The ice is always thin and dangerous in this area and we want to just make sure that you give it the respect that's it's due and stay far away from it."
Officials say the ice on ponds and lakes in our area can be very unstable. Sometimes you can't tell where the water begins and where the ice thins.
Paul Untalan, a visitor from Northern California tells us "If it looked icy that doesn't mean it was safe to walk on, so I never walked on any ice as a kid. Not like if I'm in Minnesota… but even then, if I lived in Minnesota I wouldn't want to walk on any ice unless I saw a truck drive on it first."
Rescuers explain how they've seen situations where the ice will be covered by snow and people won’t know there's a pond underneath until they fall in, not leaving much time to think about how to get out of a freezing, and potentially life-threatening situation.
Captain Kleinbach shares some safety tips "Number one thing to do is try and keep your head above water, try and save your energy, reserve that energy and do your best to keep treading water as much as you can." Untalan mentions "This kind of water, it wouldn't take long before you get hypothermic and you'd be seeking some medical attention pretty quick." Just to be safe if you happen to be outdoors and see an area where it's vastly flat, consider that it could be water, and you should avoid it completely. Captain Kleinbach also says "The land will usually undulate and rise and fall and those are the safer places to be. Often times the wind will sweep the snow off the ice too and you can see clear ice and you'll want to stay away from that."
If you see an animal or someone fall through the ice, you should call 911 immediately. Untalan says "Save yourself time and the inconvenience of finding yourself in the ER possibly with hypothermia and don't go in cold water that looks iced over but may not be." If you are going out by yourself officials also say to let people know where you're going just in case you get into trouble and responders will be able to find and help you.
And remember your body will start to shut down within ten minutes in the icy water, and hypothermia sets in within the first hour.