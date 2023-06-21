The Reno Police Department responded to a report of an accident involving a vehicle and a pedestrian on Kietzke Lane and Gentry Way on Wednesday.
The pedestrian was transported to the hospital for medical treatment. Their status is unknown at this time.
Kietzke Lane will be closed from Moana Lane to Plumb Lane for several hours while first responders investigate the crash.
Motorists and pedestrians are advised to avoid this area until further notice.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Reno Police Department's non-emergency line at 775-334-2188.
They can also contact secret witness at 775-322-4900, secretwitness.com or by texting the tip to 847411(TIP) keyword – SW.