On Friday, May 19, the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office motors team had the opportunity to join Verdi Elementary for their 30th Annual Fun Run.
Washoe County Sheriff's Office motors led students through a 1-mile course and helped ensure the safety of Verdi Elementary students.
After the run, Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District drenched students with a fire hose to round out the fun.
The Sheriff's Office says they enjoyed sharing the day with wonderful students and staff and thanked Verdi Elementary School for the invite.
(Washoe County Sheriff's Office)