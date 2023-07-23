With the intense, dry heat we have experienced over the past couple of weeks, we've been reminding people how they can better protect themselves from the hot temperatures.
But what about our first responders?
"Well, it's largely business as usual for us," said Adam Mayberry, Communications Director for Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue. "You know our crews are just staying hydrated, drinking a lot of water, staying out in the shade as much as we can, but fundamentally it's business as usual for us."
TMFR are trained and equipped to handle this weather.
"Rain, sleet or snow or heat or sun, our crews have to be ready to respond to a variety of different emergencies, so we're prepared and equipped for that," Mayberry said.
Crews stay prepared with protective equipment and light weighted clothing to combat the heat.
If one of the firefighters were to experience a heat related illness, they would be treated just as they would with a patient, but Mayberry says that doesn't really happen.
While some may think the veterans are better with handling the heat, Mayberry says that's not always the case.
"The fire academy largely prepares that," Mayberry said. "You know a lot of our rookies come to the fire service and after going through the academy and staying fit. In many cases they're almost in better physical condition then some of the more seasoned personnel."
TMFR tells us it is more concerned about residents protecting themselves against the heat.
"You can help us reduce 911 calls that are heat related by staying hydrated, staying out of the sun," Mayberry said. "If you're outside working, take plenty of breaks. Take your time."