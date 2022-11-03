First Tee of Northern Nevada launched their restoration project on Thursday to raise funds that will be used to upgrade their newly owned Wildcreek Golf Course.
The project is also a collaboration with the community to create a place where kids ages 7 to 17 can learn everything that goes along with the game of golf.
"If you know anything about kids, they don't want to play on the driving range. They actually want to get out and play golf on the golf course. So, our goal is to provide that opportunity for the kids to get a chance to play more," says Chris Deware-Mazzaferri, Executive Director.
They intend to eventually also hire teens to help them get work force experience.
First Tee plans to add lots of additions.
"To build a new 9-hole championship golf course, we're going to remodel the existing par-3 that's here right now. We'll have a 1.5 acre putting green, and a state-of-the-art short game area."
Afterwards, they plan to expand on building a 2-tier driving range and reconstruct the building to have a bar, restaurant, community meeting rooms, and a learning center.