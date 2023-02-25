The Lyon County Sheriff's Office confirmed five people lost their lives after a PC-12 fixed-wing plane operated by REMSA and Care Flight crashed near Stagecoach, Nevada Friday night.
The five people on board were a pilot, a flight nurse, a flight paramedic, a patient and a patient's family member. There were no survivors.
The plane went off radar at 9:45pm Friday, according to REMSA.
A GoFundMe page has been started for Ryan Watson, one of the paramedics who died in the crash. To be taken directly to the donation page, click here.
The full statement from REMSA Health is here:
"Care Flight, a service of REMSA Health, headquartered in Reno, Nevada and Guardian Flight, headquartered in Utah, can confirm that a PC 12 fixed wing aircraft, tail number N273SM, went off radar Friday, Feb. 24, at approximately 9:45 p.m., near Stagecoach, Nevada. We are heartbroken to report that we have now received confirmation from Central Lyon County Fire Department that none of the five people on board survived. The five people on board were a pilot, a flight nurse, a flight paramedic, a patient and a patient's family member. We are in the process of notifying their family members.
Our immediate focus is helping our team members and families, as well as the responding agencies.
The Central Lyon Fire Department and Lyon County Sheriff’s Department are coordinating with the National Transportation Safety Board to determine the cause of the crash which is under investigation.
As is Guardian and Care Flight’s safety process in these situations, we are in a passive stand down for all Guardian and Care Flight flights across the company. We will work with each of our operations to ascertain when they are able to return to service."
This is a developing story. Stay with 2 News for the latest.