Five new sunscreen dispensers will be available just in time for summer vacation installed at parks in Reno, Sparks, Washoe County and in Elko through a donation by the team at Skin Cancer and Dermatology Institute.
The sunscreen dispensers are part of Nevada Cancer Coalition's Sun Smart Nevada program, which educates the community about sun safety and skin cancer prevention. Each dispenser will be supplied with SPF 30 sport sunscreen for children and adults to use.
"It's really important that children develop good sun habits, especially living in our environment. So much of the damage that leads to skin cancer actually occurs before the age of 18," Dr. Whitney Hovenic, a dermatologist at Skin Cancer and Dermatology Institute, said. "I am a huge advocate of going outside, but you just need to protect your skin with sunscreen."
Dermatologists recommend applying SPF 30 broad spectrum sunscreen before heading outside, and again every two hours, or more frequently if you're swimming, playing in water or sweating. Other ways to protect the skin include wearing long sleeves and pants, a wide-brimmed hat and UV-protective sunglasses, seeking shade and avoiding peak sun hours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Since Sun Smart Nevada launched in 2015, more than 100 sunscreen dispensers have been placed in schools, parks, pools and other locations throughout the state.
The new sunscreen dispensers are planned for:
• Reno Sports Complex, 2975 N. Virginia Street in Reno
• Deer Park Pool, 1700 E. Prater Way in Sparks
• Bowers Mansion Pool, 4005 Bowers Mansion Road in New Washoe City
• North Valleys Splash Park, 8085 Silver Lake Road in Reno
• Boys & Girls Clubs of Elko, 782 Country Club Dr. in Elko
For more information on sun safety, skin cancer prevention and Sun Smart Nevada, or to sponsor a sunscreen dispenser, visit SunSmartNevada.org.