An investigation is underway after an apartment on Robinhood Drive, near the Peppermill casino Monday night.
The fire started just after 9 p.m. and injured five people.
The Reno Fire Department says fire crews knocked down the main fire in less than ten minutes. Five of the tenants were taken to the hospital - none of the injuries appear to be life-threatening.
Several units were destroyed - nine units in all were affected, and the Red Cross is helping out the people who live there.
Investigators are looking into what may have caused the fire, but they think it started in a kitchen on the second floor.