The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for south central Lyon County in West Central Nevada through 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.
It says thunderstorms could cause flash flooding in that area.
Up to 1.5 inches of rain has already fallen.
NWS says areas most likely to be impacted are small creeks and streams, rural roads, as well as any poor drainage or low-lying spots.
Portions of the East Walker River canyon including the Two Trees Campground could see flash flooding, too.
NWS advises you to turn around if you see a flooded road. Campers and hikers in these areas should also avoid creeks or streams during this time.