The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for south central Lyon County.
The warning runs until 9:30 p.m.
According to the warning flash flooding is already happening in the area. Flooding has been reported along State Route 338 south of Wellington and that road has been reported closed to the California state line.
Thunderstorms in the area have already dropped 2 to 3 inches of rain with another inch of rain possible in the warned area.
The most impacted areas will be small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage areas.
People are advised to turn around if encountering flooded roads and be aware of their surroundings.