A flash flood watch is up until 10pm on Monday for central and eastern Nevada.
Showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast and some will be on the strong side with heavy rain in a short amount of time leading to possible flash flooding under the green areas on the map you see.
Central and eastern Nevada will see the strongest storms with scattered showers possible around Reno and the mountains through Tuesday.
The storms will give us cooler temperatures in the 80s today, warming into the mid 90s by the weekend with isolated afternoon showers.