Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of western Nevada, including the following county, Washoe. * WHEN...Until 530 PM PDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Some low-water crossings may become impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 325 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 0.7 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Reno, Sparks, Reno-Tahoe International Airport, Caughlin Ranch, Northwest Reno, Hidden Valley, Damonte Ranch, Galena, Golden Valley, Somersett, Pleasant Valley, Verdi-Mogul, Lemmon Valley-Golden Valley, Spanish Springs, Nws Reno and Sun Valley. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. &&

.Additional rounds of showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop again on Thursday and Friday. The additional heavy rain on top of what has already fallen this week will continue the threat of flash flooding, particularly near burn scars, small creeks, and steep terrain. ...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of east central California and western Nevada, including the following areas, in east central California, Greater Lake Tahoe Area. In western Nevada, Greater Lake Tahoe Area and Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area. This includes the Tamarack, Slink, Numbers, Caldor, and Poeville burn scars. * WHEN...Through Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Heavy rainfall could trigger flash flooding of low-lying areas and debris flows in and near recent burn scars. Residents and those recreating in and immediately next to recent burn scars should prepare for potential flooding impacts. Other locations near steep terrain or small creeks will also be more prone to flash flooding. Be ready to act and move to higher ground immediately should a Flash Flood Warning be issued for your area. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Additional rounds of heavy showers and thunderstorms with high rain rates will result in the threat of flash flooding, particularly near burn scars. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&

...A cluster of strong thunderstorms will impact portions of central Washoe County through 445 PM PDT... At 347 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong thunderstorms near Pyramid Lake, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph, frequent cloud-to-ground lightning, and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could create choppy and dangerous lake conditions, knock down tree limbs, and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Pyramid Lake, Nixon, Sutcliffe and The Needle Rocks. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If on or near Pyramid Lake, get out of the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN; MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH