A portion of Highway 361 in Mineral County is closed due to some flooding and a rockslide.
The closure is affecting traffic between US-95 to Gabbs.
Photos show a large chunk of the roadway missing, while mud and water are covering the roadway.
The sheriff's office says, "Highway 361 is flooded in more than one area and the collapse could get worse. Please stay away from this area as crews work to get the highway fixed."
There's no immediate word on when the roadway will fully reopen, at the time of this writing.
ROAD CLOSED due to flooding on NV-361 Both Directions from US-95 to Gabbs, NV. 🚧 https://t.co/aXjfJz7pwY— Nevada DOT Vegas (@nevadadotvegas) September 3, 2023