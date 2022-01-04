As COVID cases continue to rise in Nevada, the Washoe County Health District and Nevada Health Centers’ School-based Health are offering free COVID-19 and flu testing to Washoe County and Carson City residents starting Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022.
The testing locations, which are open 7 days a week from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., are:
- Bartley Ranch Regional Park, 6000 Bartley Ranch Rd, Reno
- Eagle Canyon Park, 400 Eagle Canyon Drive, Spanish Springs
- South Valleys Regional Park, 15650 Wedge Pkwy, Reno
- North Valleys Regional Park, 8085 Silver Lake Rd, Reno
Appointments are not required for any sites. All residents are eligible to get a test. Registration can be done online to speed up your visit. To register, go here. Up to 1,600 people per day can get a test in Washoe County (400 at each location).
The testing will include both a rapid antigen test (results in 1 hour) and a confirmatory polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test (results in 47-72 hours). Those who receive a positive test result will be notified via email and phone; if the test is negative, the results will be sent only by email.
Nevada Health Centers’ School-based Health Center will offer COVID-19 and flu vaccinations to adults and children during a walk-in clinic on Wednesday, January 5, from 9 to 11 a.m.
A parent or guardian is required to attend the appointment of a minor receiving the vaccines.
The center is located at 618 W. Musser Street (behind Gleason School at 604 W. Musser)
Pfizer and Moderna 1st and 2nd doses as well as boosters will be available to eligible individuals aged 5 years and above. There is no out of pocket expense for COVID-19 vaccines.
Flu vaccinations are offered to those 6 months and older.
If you have insurance, Medicare or Medicaid coverage, bring a copy of your insurance card.
No appointment is necessary. Vaccinations administered on a first-come, first-served basis. Call for more information 800.787.2568.