National Hunger Action Day is Friday - and the Food Bank of Northern Nevada held a drive collecting donations at Scheels in Sparks and Dick's Sporting Goods at Meadowood Mall.
Volunteers said it was nice to see people come out and give even when many are tightening their belts due to inflation.
"Given the state of affairs, the economic situation and stuff, it's nice to see people be generous and share from their own cabinets," says George Reeves.
The food bank collected enough food and money for more than 8,400 meals with the Scheels location collecting most of it.
The food bank says it’s important to bring awareness to hunger because it’s a year-long problem that many don’t talk about.
"It's one of those things that's quiet and silent and people may not talk about the fact that maybe they can pay their rent but there isn't enough to buy food and that's the kind of awareness we need," says Jocelyn Lantrip, Food Bank of Northern Nevada.
The food drive ended at noon, but you always text the word FeedNV with an amount to 50155 to donate online. Every $1= 3 meals.
There are four categories of food that are urgently needed. The Food Bank of Northern Nevada is asking for the following non-perishable, non-expired canned food categories at the drive:
- Entrées (Soups, Chili’s, etc.)
- Protein (Tuna, Chicken, Beans)
- Canned fruit (Packed in water or juice preferred)
- Canned vegetables (Low sodium preferred)
You can also donate to the food bank and other local non-profits during our annual Share Your Christmas Drive-by Food Drive on December 9th.
We'll be taking donations at the Grand Sierra Resort in Reno, the governor's mansion in Carson City and the Carson Valley Inn in Minden from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
We hope you can come out and give!
(Food Bank of Northern Nevada contributed to this report)