The Food Bank of Northern Nevada has announced this year’s winners from the second Annual Burger Showdown.
The top honor and People’s Choice favorite for the night was from 775 Eats, with the Silver State Smash Burger. 775 Eats won bragging rights along with a $1,000 gift card from Resco Restaurant supply company. The second place winner of the “I’d Stand in Line for a Really Long Time for this Burger” award went to Nola Sliders and their Cowboi Smash Burger. Along with the title, Nola Sliders also wins a $500 gift card for the US Foods Chef’s Store.
The food bank also says that more than 6,700 meals were raised through donations at the event and People’s Choice voting proceeds.
This year the food bank partnered with the Feed the Camel food truck event.
“People want to help and it’s even better when it’s something fun, you know, and when they can go out and have a burger and hang out in really nice weather and support the food bank at the same time it’s great,” said Jocelyn Lantrip, the Director of Marketing for the Food Bank of Northern Nevada.
It's more than just donations, it's also an experience. Since September is Hunger Action Month, the event also spreads awareness of hunger in the community,
“Reno needed a burger challenge so we were happy to give it,” Lantrip said.
She also said even when times are bad the Northern Nevada community still shows up for the food bank.
“This is a great community, even when people are struggling, they support us and so many other causes, there are a lot of families who are struggling right now and people understand that," she said. "They see themselves in those families 'what would it be like for me if I couldn’t put food on the table' and they show up.”
Every event the food bank puts on usually is connected with a partnership, they say partnerships to them mean everything because it's a big part of how they distribute food.
“We distribute our food through 150 different partners all over Northern Nevada and even a little bit in California, we have corporate partners who give us food, who support us through monetary donations,” Lantrip said.