July 5, 2022 Update:
The Food Bank of Northern Nevada announced some changes to the 2022 Kids Café summer meals schedule to begin on Monday, July 11, 2022.
More than 25 of the current Kids Café sites will be changing to distribute 3-day meal boxes twice per week.
Children must be present at the pick-up of these grab and go meals, or the adult picking up meals must have a school-issued student ID for each child for whom meals are being picked up.
The additional flexibility of this program is made possible by waivers from the USDA and the Nevada Department of Agriculture.
Kids Cafe is a program offering free meals to children and youth when school is out of session. A number of current sites will continue to serve children daily. Meals are being provided at 34 locations in the Reno/Sparks area.
There will also be distributions in Fernley and in Schurz, Nevada. New this season, is an interactive locator map at fbnn.org that allows families to search for the sites that are most convenient for them.
The extension of the waivers granted in the Keep Kids Fed Act of 2022 ensure these flexible options continue through the summer.
The entire schedule can be viewed at fbnn.org.
------------------------------------------------------------
ORIGINAL STORY:
The Food Bank of Northern Nevada says this year's Kids Café summer meals schedule will begin on Monday, June 13.
Kids Café is a program offering free meals to children and youth when school is out of session. Kids Café will be returning to a daily serving program this year and meals must be eaten on site.
Meals are being provided at 34 locations in the Reno/Sparks area. There will also be distributions in Fernley and in Schurz, Nevada.
The entire schedule can be viewed at fbnn.org.
New this season, is an interactive locator map at fbnn.org that allows families to search for the sites that are most convenient for them.
(Food Bank of Northern Nevada contributed to this report.)