The Food Bank of Northern Nevada is asking supporters to join the fight against hunger all through the month of September, which is Hunger Action Month.
Hunger Action Month is a national campaign with Feeding America and more than 200 network food banks like the Food Bank of Northern Nevada.
The campaign is designed to increase awareness about the issue of hunger and inspire people to get involved with small efforts that create big impact.
Supporters are encouraged to donate, volunteer and advocate for their neighbors who are facing hunger. Activities are many during the month and up-to-date information can be found at fbnn.org/ham.
Community members are helping to celebrate the color of hunger awareness, Orange, by turning local landmarks orange or wearing orange on Hunger Action Day, Friday, September 23.