The Food Bank of Northern Nevada is honoring the Martin Luther King National Day of Service on Monday, January 16 by bringing back the popular all-ages volunteer session for the holiday.
The volunteer session will take place from 1:00 -3:30 p.m. on Monday, January 16 and will include a couple of different tasks including sorting and packing food donations and bagging fresh produce for distribution.
Generally, children ages 10 and over are able to volunteer at the Food Bank of Northern Nevada.
At this special session, children of all ages are welcome to volunteer with their parents.
The session is sponsored by NV Energy Foundation, who is celebrating the occasion with a special speaker to kick off the event. The Food Bank of Northern Nevada and NV Energy Foundation welcome Jody Lykes, Ph.D., from the multicultural center at the University of Nevada Reno, who will give a brief presentation honoring Dr. King’s legacy.
The presentation will take place before the session begins and participants are asked to arrive between noon and 12:30 p.m. to sign into the session.
Refreshments, provided by NV Energy Foundation, will be served.
Space is limited for the event and all attendees must pre-register for the event on the Food Bank website at fbnn.org