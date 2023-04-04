SNAP benefits are now ending their extra pandemic help they were providing for those who use SNAP benefits.
SNAP benefits will still be there for the community to use, but without the extra help it will be significantly less.
The Food Bank of Northern Nevada's Director of Marketing, Jocelyn Lantrip says they're expecting an increase of people needing help in April.
They say typically families will receive 30 to 40 percent less than they would have, but some specific groups will be hit harder than others, "We know for sure that seniors are especially impacted because their benefit will go down 80 to 90 percent." says Lantrip.
For those who won't be receiving as many SNAP benefits the Food Bank has many services available to help, like the Mobile Harvest, Produce on Wheels and the Kids Cafe.
Lantrip mentions "We have 150 partner agencies that help us distribute food through their pantries, and all of these services are still available, so we want to make sure people know they can get that."
Today the Food Bank had a Mobile Harvest in front of the Washoe County Health District building, where they typically provide fresh fruits and vegetables all through Washoe County and rural parts of Nevada.
Lantrip says, "We'll be set up in a parking lot, some sites are drive up, some are walk up but that program is open to anybody who needs it." The Food Bank is serving more than 130 thousand people a month.
Lantrip says they have been seeing drastic increases and it keeps going up.
She mentions, families say it's due to the cost of living, gas prices, health care and food costs "Unfortunately food is that one variable in peoples budget that they end up buying less of and skipping meals, and we want to make sure that we can minimize that whenever possible." Lantrip explains.
The Food Bank could also use help helping others, Lantrip says the need for the community is year-round.
They're always looking for volunteers and food and monetary donations. You can find volunteering opportunities on their website, and if you need extra support that can also be found on their website in the "Get Help" section.