The Food Bank of Northern Nevada hosted a 'Christmas in July' drive-thru food drop-off event in Sparks on Monday.
They were able to collect 3,061 pounds of food and more than $3,900 in cash.
They tell us they've seen a significant increase in need lately, but are seeing a drop in donations.
"We have seen significant need increases in the last few months. We are up to 115,000 people every single month who need assistance. So roughly we've seen need go up about 15%,” Jocelyn Lantrip, Food Bank of Northern Nevada.
The organization gathers food for families throughout the 90,000 square mile service area.
There are four categories of food that are still urgently needed.
The Food Bank of Northern Nevada is asking for the following non-perishable, non-expired canned food categories at the drive:
- Entrées (Soups, Chili’s, etc.)
- Protein (Tuna, Chicken, Beans)
- Canned fruit (Packed in water or juice preferred)
- Canned vegetables (Low sodium preferred)
If you did not attend the food drive and still want to donate, you can text the word FeedNV with an amount to 50155 to donate online.
Every $1= 3 meals.
In 2019, the organization was helping approximately 91,000 people per month. They say that number has risen to an average of 115,000 people per month.
(Food Bank of Northern Nevada contributed to this report.)