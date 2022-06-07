The Food Bank of Northern Nevada says this year's Kids Café summer meals schedule will begin on Monday, June 13.
Kids Café is a program offering free meals to children and youth when school is out of session. Kids Café will be returning to a daily serving program this year and meals must be eaten on site.
Meals are being provided at 34 locations in the Reno/Sparks area. There will also be distributions in Fernley and in Schurz, Nevada.
The entire schedule can be viewed at fbnn.org.
New this season, is an interactive locator map at fbnn.org that allows families to search for the sites that are most convenient for them.
(Food Bank of Northern Nevada contributed to this report.)