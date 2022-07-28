The largest independent restaurant in Reno and the largest property in Midtown, Reno Public Market has confirmed the first round of vendors for the food hall, the centerpiece of the culinary and shopping development.
The collection of local food vendors will include cuisine such as Asian Fusion and Colombian & Argentinian, as well as food hall staples like burgers, BBQ, and fried chicken.
“Seeing those food vendors finally making their home in our market is the fulfillment of the dream for the project – great local food in a grand food hall, ‘food as art’," said Doug Wiele, Founder and Chairman of Foothill Partners, the Developer/Owner of Reno Public Market. “It feels so good to be finding our place within Reno’s great history as a dining, arts, culture, and entertainment scene.”
The following vendors have been announced as the first to move into Reno Public Market:
- Pink Taco
- Wok & Roll
- V’s Churro Bar
- Nash and Proper Chicken
- A La Parrilla Latin Food
- Bone Appetit BBQ
- Miches Vatos
- Los Cipotes Salvadoran
- Burger NV
“It’s going to be like Food Truck Friday all year long,” said Steve Schroeder, general manager of Reno Public Market. “With no chain restaurants in sight, this food hall is a celebration of some of the best food The Biggest Little City has to offer.
Reno Public Market is expected to open in Fall 2022 with 18 total food vendors in the food hall. Beyond the food hall, Reno Public Market will also house the Maker’s Paradise Art Collective, Wyld Market and the Live@Faye’s stage, three spaces specifically designed for local artisans and performers.
“Reno Public Market is a place of artistry and creation,” said Natalie Zabiegalski, development director at FIRETEN Hospitality. “There’s no better example of that artistry than the chefs making their way into the food hall. We cannot wait to see who fills up the rest of our stalls.”
