It's the moment a lot of people have been waiting for, Food Truck Friday finally returns for the summer this Friday.
Food Truck Friday opens June 2nd 4-9 at Idlewild Park, Reno, and will have over 60 food, dessert and drink vendors.
- 775 Eats-New American
- Codfather-Seafood
- Daddys Tacos-Authentic Mexican Food
- Food Evolution-Texas BBQ & Asian fusion
- Jazmine Express-Chinese food
- NOLA SLIDERS-Sliders, Cajun, Creole, Americana
- Rub Shack-Coca Cola Ribs, tri-tip, salmon tacos
- Stix and Strips-Chicken strips & corndogs
- BAM!DOG-Gourmet hot dogs
- Bite Me Food Truck-Sliders & Loaded Fries
- BJ's BBQ-AACT HS Culinary-BBQ Shredded pork and brisket loaded Fries
- Bone Appetit BBQ-Southern Style BBQ, Soul food, Shrimp skewers
- Carolina Kitchen & BBQ-BBQ, loaded fries
- High Steaks Grill-American Grill/Steak Sandos
- Los Mandilones-Mexican Seafood
- M&M Southern Café-Southern Food, Cajun, Creole
- Marcolino's Italia-Italian
- Olivier's Organic French Crepes-Organic french savory and sweet crepes
- Pot Luck-Asian Fusion
- Reichers Atomic Chicken-Nashville Hot Fried Chicken, mac n cheese bowls
- Rivieras Mexican Food-Mexican
- Slater's Ding-a-Wing-13 flavors of wings and tenders w/sauces
- Wok and Roll-Asian influenced fusion food
- Joshua Lee's BBQ Pit Pop Up-Central Texas BBQ, South Carolina Whole Hog, Hawaiian BBQ
- Katanas Teppenyaki-Japanese Inspired
- Los Catrinas Estilo Oaxaca-Oaxaca State Mexian Food
- M & M's Cocina-Authentic Mexican Food
- Antojitios Colibri-Mexican/Latin
- Carnitas El Flaco-Mexican Food
- Crazy D's Hot Chicken-Hot Chicken Sandwiches
- Crepes & Craft-Sweet and Savory Crepes
- Frydays-gourmet french fries and fried desserts
- Medley Food Truck-New American
- Kahloveras-Mexican Food
- Nayami Tacos-Mexican Food
- Pete's Meat BBQ-Texas craft BBQ
- Silver Rush Grill-American Burgers, Melts, loaded fries
- Asian Street Pop Up-Chinese/Thai
- DipDeeStix-Custom dipped gelato pops
- Frozen Fantasies-dipped fresh fruit
- Hawaiian Shaved Ice Company-Hawaiian Style Shaved Ice
- Sierra Swirl-Soft Serve Ice Cream
- Sip on the Go-Healthy drinks and protien treats
- Snowie Bus-Shaved Ice
- Super Swirl-flavored soft-serve ice cream
- S'Moregasm-gourmet s'mores, milkshakes
- Tuk Tuk YumYum Frozen Yogurt-Frozen yogurt and toppings
- Zucker Donuts-hot mini donuts made for you
- Churros Huesos-Churros
- Kona Ice-Shaved Ice
- Lil Betty's Shaved Ice-Shaved Ice
- Morning Glory-Healthy Smoothies/fresh cold pressed juices
- Loons Lemons-Fresh Squeezed lemonade
- Wow Wow Hawaiian Lemonade-Handcrafted fresh squeezed lemonade
- Grindz Coffee Co -Hot and Iced Coffee
- Ceol Irish Pub-Thirst Relief Unit-6 taps, beer, wine, sangria
- On Tap #1-16 taps (Local craft beer, wine, spirits on tap)
- On Tap #2-32 taps (Local craft beer, wine, spirits on tap)
- On Tap #3-8 taps (Local craft beer, wine, spirits on tap)
- Alcohol Specialty
- Mr. Margarita-Frozen Margaritas
For more information, you can visit their Facebook page: Food Truck Friday -Reno Street Food | Reno NV | Facebook