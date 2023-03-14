Last week, Forest officials issued a temporary emergency forest closure Order due to floods wreaking havoc on Forest infrastructure, mountain communities, and compromising roadways.
Today, Sequoia National Forest officials issued an exemption authorizing Forest concessionaire ExploreUs to reopen Camp 9, Paradise Cove, Auxiliary Dam campgrounds, and Upper Richbar Day-Use Area in the Kern River Ranger District for public use.
While these sites reopen, this week’s storm is expected to last through Thursday, prompting renewed concern for public safety. "Exercise extreme caution when entering opened recreation sites, as forecasted storms could cause additional damage," stated Forest Supervisor Teresa Benson. "Heavy rain can put forest visitors and residents at risk; debris flows, and flash floods often develop with little warning."
Supervisor Benson urges delaying recreational travel until after Forest personnel have assessed developing public safety concerns. "Although we experienced a break over the last few days, this week’s storm is well underway, threatening another round of heavy rain, high winds, and flash floods causing additional infrastructure damage," Supervisor Benson explained.
The Kern River has overflowed embankments and is moving extremely fast. Avoid parking, camping, and recreating near rivers and streams, as water levels will likely continue to rise.
The following are exempt from the Temporary Emergency Forest Closure Order:
- Persons with a Forest Service Permit No. FS-7700-48 (Permit for Use of Roads, Trails, or Areas Restricted by Regulation or Order), specifically exempting them from this Order.
- Any Federal, State, or local officer, or member of an organized rescue or fire-fighting force in the performance of an official duty.
"Although the closure order may inconvenience Forest visitors, it is necessary to protect public health and safety as well as prevent further environmental damage," Supervisor Benson added.
Forest Orders can be found on the Sequoia National Forest website with updates on the Forest Facebook page.