The Forest Service is warning many of its recreation sites up in Lake Tahoe will likely have delayed openings this spring.
This includes beaches, campgrounds, forest roads and trailheads.
Before any of these sites can open, the Forest Service tells us they need to complete seasonal hiring, clean up damage from winter storms and wait for any potential freezes to pass so they can turn on water systems for restrooms.
Shaded areas like Emerald Bay, the north and west shores, and higher elevations will likely be more impacted by the delays.
Sunny areas such as the east and south shores usually melt out earlier, but some delays are still possible. The Taylor Creek Visitor Center and Tallac Historic Site are scheduled to open around Memorial Day.
Backcountry and wilderness access will also be a challenge this year. They urge visitors to plan ahead for limited parking, snow and ice on trails and always be prepared with proper knowledge, equipment, clothing and footwear.
Until sites officially open, there is no parking, trash removal or restroom facilities available, so plan accordingly.
Our epic winter will likely delay the official opening of many National Forest recreation sites including beaches, campgrounds, forest roads and trailheads. Proposed dates are subject to change. Read more at https://t.co/9oaFArmFaS. Photos by Charlie Westerhold, Tahoe Recreation. pic.twitter.com/Rc0E4U2VFv— Lake Tahoe USFS (@LakeTahoeUSFS) May 3, 2023
(Forest Service contributed to this report.)