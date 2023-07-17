This week, mechanical fuels reduction (forest thinning) operations will begin on 274 acres near Watson Lake on the North Shore of Lake Tahoe.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Forest Service Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit (LTBMU) will be conducting this work as part of the Carnelian Hazardous Fuels Reduction & Healthy Forest Restoration Project that aims to reduce the risk of severe wildfire and create healthier forests in the Lake Tahoe Basin.
Tree removal may require closure of the area during operations due to the hazards posed by heavy equipment and falling trees.
No closures are planned at this time, but visitors are advised to use caution when accessing the Tahoe Rim Trail near Watson Lake.
The public can expect to see heavy equipment associated with tree removal in the area south of Mt. Pluto and trucks hauling materials out on the 16N73 road to Brockway Summit.
Work may continue throughout the summer and fall as conditions and staffing schedules allow.
The Decision Memo for this project can be found on the Carnelian Fuels Reduction and Healthy Forest Restoration Project webpage.
In addition to short-term impacts of recreational access, the appearance of the Tahoe Basin forests may change due to tree removal.
Treated areas look disturbed at first, but recover visually within a few years.
For more information on current activities, contact Azad Henareh at azad.henareh@usda.gov.
(USDA Forest Service)