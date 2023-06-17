The Forest Service will be conducting a 500-acre prescribed burn near French Meadows Reservoir.
The burn is expected to begin June 21 and last up to two weeks.
The area will be monitored 24/7 to determine when the fire is out.
Smoke may be seen by recreators in the French Meadows basin, Granite Chief Wilderness and surrounding areas. Smoke could also impact the towns of Foresthill and Georgetown and could be visible to those traveling on I-80 and US 50.
The Forest Service says smoke from prescribed fire operations is normal and might even continue for several days, depending on the project size and environmental conditions. Smoke will likely settle into the valleys in the evening and lift in the morning.
Motorists are advised to drive with caution and are asked to watch out for firefighters and fire equipment near the French Meadows area. Traffic controls will be implemented along Forest Service Road 96 between French Meadows Dam and the eastern portion of French Meadows Reservoir.
The purpose of prescribed fire treatments is to replicate the effect of a natural wildfire, resulting in less available material to burn and less intense wildfire activity. This helps firefighters to protect communities, property and infrastructure from future wildfires. Other benefits include enhancing wildlife habitat and reintroducing low-intensity fire into a fire-adapted ecosystem.
This burn is part of the French Meadows Forest Restoration Project, which is a 28,000-acre forest health project aiming to improve forest resilience and reduce the risk of high-severity wildfire in the headwaters of the American River.