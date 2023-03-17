Due to the atmospheric rivers impacting the Lake Tahoe region, the USDA Forest Service Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit (LTBMU) and the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency (TRPA) are advising the public to avoid the Taylor-Tallac Restoration Project area adjacent to the southwest end of Lake Tahoe.
The LTBMU and TRPA are working together to remove aquatic invasive weeds from wetlands at Baldwin and Kiva beaches to improve water quality and wildlife habitat.
To accomplish this, contractors are using underwater barriers (mats) secured with rebar stakes to eliminate the weeds by depriving them of sunlight.
Recent high-water flows and high winds have caused some of the mats and rebar stakes to shift or dislodge causing underwater hazards for visitors and pets. For public safety, we recommend staying out of the water and away from mats and rebar stakes.
More information about this project can be found at tinyurl.com/msxx36ux and an informational video of the project can be viewed at tinyurl.com/ynpkk9vs.