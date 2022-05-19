The Carson City Sheriff's Office says a former high school math teacher is the subject of an investigation.
Sheriff Ken Furlong tells 2 News that Jordan Glover is being investigated, but did not go into any further specific details.
Glover has since resigned from his position as teacher and basketball coach.
The Carson City School District released this statement:
“Carson City School District Officials confirmed Mr. Jordan Glover has resigned as Math Teacher & Head Varsity Basketball Coach at Carson High School. Because employee matters remain confidential, district officials could not comment or elaborate on his departure. District officials wish him the best of luck in his new endeavors. Plans to find replacements for a new head varsity basketball coach & Math teacher have already begun.”
As of the time of this writing, May 19th, Glover was still listed (below) on the CCSD's website for the 2021-2022 school year.
This is a developing story.