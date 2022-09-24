A Hawaii grand jury on Friday indicted a former deputy Nevada attorney general on charges of second-degree murder in connection with the 50-year-old cold case of a Honolulu woman killed in 1972.
Former Nevada Deputy Attorney General, Tudor Chirila Junior, had his first appearance in a Reno courtroom on Wednesday, September 21, 2022.
Reno police say they arrested 77-year-old Chirila on Tuesday on a charge of being a fugitive from another state.
The suspect is accused of a murder that happened 50 years ago.
Officers say he is a Reno resident.
Police arrested him on a second-degree murder warrant out of Honolulu.
Police say he stabbed Nancy Anderson to death and left her in her apartment building in 1972.
The investigation is ongoing.
