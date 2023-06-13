Former President Donald Trump and an aide charged as a co-conspirator have been booked in Miami federal court.
Trump rode to court with his son Eric, who accompanied the motorcade from the former president’s Doral resort to court.
CNN aired footage of Trump walking to a line of SUVs with his son by his side while someone yelled, “Let’s go Trump!”
The former president could be seen stopping and waving at supporters, as well as chatting with staff members. Eric Trump appeared to clap his father on the back just before he climbed in a vehicle.
As he rode to court, Trump posted on his social media site that the case against him was a “witch hunt.”
Trump has denied any wrongdoing, saying he’s being unfairly targeted by political opponents who want to hurt his campaign.
After his court appearance, Trump will return to New Jersey, where he’s expected to hold a press event to publicly respond to the charges.
(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
"The people in charge of this country do not love America. They hate Donald Trump."— CBS News (@CBSNews) June 13, 2023
Alina Habba, former President Trump's attorney and spokesperson, delivers a statement outside the courthouse. pic.twitter.com/pw4RvRSXKr