Former President Donald Trump has returned to New York from his home in Florida for his historic booking and arraignment on criminal charges. The nation’s largest city bolstered security and warned potential agitators that it is “not a playground for your misplaced anger” even before Trump made it into Manhattan. His journey from his Mar-a-Lago club to the airport in Florida took him past supporters waving banners and cheering the former president as they slammed the case against him — stemming from hush money payments during his 2016 campaign —as politically motivated. The scene was quite different in New York, where Trump built a national profile in business and entertainment but became deeply unpopular as he moved into politics.