The 2024 election will determine whether Donald Trump returns to the White House. It could also decide whether he might face time behind bars. Trump has now been indicted three times, the latest over his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election. The deeply personal stakes for Trump add to what is already an election unlike any other in modern history. And they ensure his campaign and legal issues are now intertwined, dominating his campaign message and his stump speeches, sucking up resources and dictating his schedule as he prepares to juggle campaign events with court appearances in at least three different jurisdictions