President Joe Biden is determined to say as little as possible about the federal indictment of his predecessor, Donald Trump. Biden's White House dodges questions about the matter. His campaign doesn’t respond to them. And Biden himself wants nothing to do with it. His restraint reflects the precarious and unprecedented situation in which Biden finds himself: Just as Trump is the first former president to be charged by the federal government, Biden is the first incumbent to have his administration indict his chief political rival.. He’s wary of providing fodder for Trump's efforts to portray the Justice Department as engaged in a politically motivated prosecution.