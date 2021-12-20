Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER WILL RESULT IN MAJOR TRAVEL DISRUPTIONS MID WEEK THROUGH THE HOLIDAY WEEKEND... A series of Pacific winter storms will bring periods of stormy weather to much of California and Nevada this week. There will be few, if any, meaningful breaks in the weather for the Sierra once the storms begin on Tuesday, so plan ahead. * Today is the last 'all clear' weather travel day, other than some areas of freezing fog that will burn up by late morning. Wrap up travel plans if you can, clear drains and gutters of debris, and re-secure holiday decorations. * Sierra and areas above 6500 feet - Plan on periods of significant snowfall starting late Tuesday and continuing through the holiday weekend. Significant snowpack buildup probable and major travel delays are likely. Snow will begin on Tuesday, but Thursday and the weekend will be more intense snowfall rates with the worst travel conditions. * Western Nevada - Rain/snow spillover likely won't begin until late Tuesday into Wednesday. The heaviest precipitation rates will occur on Thursday and this weekend. Snow levels will fluctuate between 5000 to 6000 feet Wednesday-Thursday with snow levels forecast to drop to all valley floors by Friday morning. Yes, there may be accumulating snow even down in Reno- Carson. The lowest valleys below 4500 feet may remain a rain/snow mix, but plan on a breezy and wet/snowy mess on roads region-wide. * Consider alternate routes or adjusting plans if you are traveling for the holidays. This is especially true if you're heading into or out of any Sierra locations, where chain controls, long delays, and potential road closures may occur. Monitor the latest weather forecast (weather.gov/reno) and check road conditions routinely (511 for Nevada and 1-800-427-7623 for California).