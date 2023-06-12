A former snowboarding instructor from South Lake Tahoe has pleaded guilty to distributing child pornography.
According to court documents, Timothy Mackey was a member of chat groups that shared child pornography on the social media platform LiveMe, including a group named “No Limit!!!” On Feb. 6, 2020, and Feb. 25, 2020, Mackey, using the username “bag of rock,” posted multiple images of child pornography in the “No Limit!!!” group.
Mackey had worked as a snowboarding instructor and applied to become a foster parent prior to his arrest in April 2020.
This case is the product of an investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Denise N. Yasinow is prosecuting the case.
Mackey is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 11, 2023. He faces a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in prison, a maximum statutory penalty of 20 years in prison, and a fine of up to $250,000.
The actual sentence, however, will be determined at the discretion of the court after consideration of any applicable statutory factors and the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, which take into account a number of variables.
This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.