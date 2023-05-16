A former firefighter with the Sparks Fire Department has passed away after a battle with colon cancer.
Sparks Firefighter Mike Foster was diagnosed with colon cancer in February 2020, a year later he learned it had spread to his lungs, forcing him into early retirement from a job he loved.
Mike spent almost 3 decades serving the public as a Paramedic and nearly 20 years serving the citizens of Sparks.
Mike gave his all to his career and service to the community, to unfortunately have it cut short by a cancer given to him by that very career.
If you would like to learn more or donate, you can find the donation page here: Fundraiser for Julie Foster by Lacy Gebhard : Help Mike continue on his fight with cancer. (gofundme.com)