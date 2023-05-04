A 21-year-old who was a student at the University of California, Davis, until last week was arrested Wednesday for allegedly committing three recent stabbings, including two that were fatal, city police said.
Davis Police Chief Darren Pytel said Carlos Domiguez was taken into custody on Tuesday after 15 people called in reports of a person who matched the description of the suspect in a local park.
Pytel says that Dominguez had a large knife in his backpack.
He was wearing the same clothes described by witnesses who saw the third stabbing.
Pytel says police believe Dominguez is responsible for all three stabbings.
