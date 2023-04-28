Former Wolf Pack Wide Receiver and Linebacker Daiyan Henley was selected by the Los Angeles Chargers in the third round of the NFL Draft.
Henley joined the Pack back in 2017 as a Wide Receiver from Crenshaw High School in Los Angeles.
In 2019, Henley switched from offense to defense where he played Linebacker.
Henley had his best season with the Pack as a Redshirt Senior in 2021 where he finished first on the team with 103 tackles and was named to the All-Mountain West Second Team.
After the 2021 season, Henley transferred as a graduate to Washington State where he continued his success being named to the All-Pac-12 Conference First Team as a linebacker in 2022 and a finalist for the Butkus Award Finalist (top college linebacker)