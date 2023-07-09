Update July 9 Evening:
The 8-acre Peavine Peak Fire on the Carson Ranger District is now 100% contained, according to a release from the US Forest Service.
Fire crews are now mopping up the fire, extinguishing or removing burning materials along or near the control line that surrounds it.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation. It initially started around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday about six miles south of Cold Springs.
Tonight, the Peavine Peak Fire will continue to be staffed by the North Lake Tahoe Fire Protection District’s Rifle Peak Hand Crew.
Sunday morning, the U.S. Forest Service Incid
Update July 9 Morning:ent Commander confirmed the wildfire is 65% contained. Fire crews have been working all night and through the morning to increase containment.
People may still see smoke in the area, as crews are using helicopters to secure hotspots.
Three handcrews, two engines, one patrol, two medium helicopters, and more are currently working the fire.
The Forest Service says that access to the fire is making it difficult for them to get more resources there. It says this winter's snow and rain damaged the roads pretty badly throughout the forest.
Aircraft is on standby at the Stead-Air tanker Base if needed.
Expect more updates to be provided throughout the day.
Original Story:
On July 8, the U.S. Forest Service says crews on the ground and in the air have stopped forward progress on Peavine Peak brush fire.
The fire was reported around 3:15 p.m. Saturday and is about 6-9 acres in size.
Incident responders included two Large Air Tankers, four Single Engine Air Tankers (SEATS), two medium helicopters, and a Fixed Wing Air Attack platform to oversee aerial operations.
Additionally, two engines from the Humboldt Toiyabe National Forest and three engines from Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District, the El Dorado Hotshots, and three Truckee Meadows hand crews hiked in to size up and take suppression actions.
There was moderate to high rates of spread with tree torching but crews made good progress with the help of the high humidity and relative low winds.
Flames reached as high as 3-10 feet in height.
“Due to its proximity to nearby structures, heavy aerial support has been delivering retardant to surround the fire and keep its progress in check while ground crews hiked into the fire’s location,” said Carson City District Ranger, Matt Zumstein. Our top priority is full suppression of this fire and the protection of the community.”
Crews will be working through the night to get a good containment on the fire.
No injuries have been reported and the cause is under investigation.