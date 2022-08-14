Forward progress has been stopped on a three-acre brush fire near Galena Creek.
The fire was reported on Joy Lake Road around 4:35 p.m., Sunday, August 14, 2022.
Fire crews will remain in Galena throughout the evening mopping up and securing the fire perimeter
Officials have confirmed one structure has been lost on Snow Flower Drive as a result of the fire.
The fire is about three acres in size and multiple structures are currently threatened in the southern portion of Galena Forest.
The cause of the fire is under investigation