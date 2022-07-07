A wildfire burning near Truckee is prompting evacuations.
Truckee Fire Protection District says the Butterfield Fire is near Butterfield Drive, and started after 11:30 a.m.
Smoke can be seen across much of that valley.
The Northstar Fire Department says the fire is no threat to the Northstar community.
At the direction of fire officials, Liberty Utilities says it has been instructed to turn off power in the Truckee area due to fire safety.
There's no immediate word on how the 10-12 acre fire started.
CAL FIRE and the Nevada County Sheriff's Office are both on scene.
At the direction of fire officials, Liberty has been instructed to turn off power in the Truckee area due to fire safety. Fire officials determines what powerlines must be shut down for personnel safety. View the outage map for status updates. https://t.co/E5R1466f3m— Liberty Utilities Lake Tahoe (@LibertyUtil_CA) July 7, 2022
‼️EVACUATION ORDER for wildlife fire in Truckee (Zones TPD-E112)‼️— CHP Truckee (@CHP_Truckee) July 7, 2022
** For updates follow Truckee Police and https://t.co/ZuCaelreIy pic.twitter.com/X599xdqPdt