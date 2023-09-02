Four Arrested and Six Cited in Prostitution Reduction Operation

On September 1, 2023, the Regional H.E.A.T. (Human Exploitation and Trafficking) Detectives, Regional Narcotics Unit, Regional Sex Offender Notification Unit, Washoe County Sheriff’s Office, Homeland Security Investigators, and the Reno Police Downtown Enforcement Team conducted a special operation targeting sex purchasers by using of female undercover detectives.
Detectives contacted ten men who sought out the female detectives for sex in exchange for money. Seven of them were issued a citation for solicitation of prostitution. Two people were arrested for solicitation of prostitution due to accompanying DUI charges.
Of the ten who were contacted, two were placed on homeland security arrest holds and one of them was wanted for an extraditable felony warrant out of Las Vegas, NV.
Jose Torres-Ponse also contacted the undercover detective and solicited the female detective for sex. Detectives then made contact with the man who took off running. Detectives chased him and detained him several streets away. He was arrested for obstructing and resisting, as well as solicitation for prostitution.
During a search, detectives found drug paraphernalia on him and he was additionally charged with possession of a drug paraphernalia.
Arrested:
Jose Torres-Ponse Charges: Solicitation of Prostitution, Obstructing and Resisting, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Matthew Andazola Charges: Solicitation of Prostitution and Driving Under the Influence
Luis Sanchez Charges: Solicitation of Prostitution, Driving Under the Influence, Felony Warrant out of Las Vegas, and Homeland Security Arrest Hold
Anel-Pineda, Fabricio Charges: Homeland Security Investigations Arrest Hold and Cited for Solicitation of Prostitution
Cited for Solicitation of Prostitution: Parra-Venegas, Sergio Hernandez, Luis Morales, Jose Guiterrez, Enrique Canas-Elias, Erik Rolando Felix, Larry.
If you have information regarding sex trafficking or prostitution, please contact HEAT at (775) 325-6470.
(The City of Reno assisted with this report.)