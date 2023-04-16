The Reno Police Department conducted a DUI saturation patrol on April 15, 2023, in an effort to make the city's streets safer for everyone on the road.
During the patrol, officers made 105 traffic stops. Out of those stops, officers made four arrests for driving under the influence. One misdemeanor arrest was made for reckless driving, as well as one misdemeanor warrant arrest, and one felony possession of a controlled substance arrest.
49 traffic citations were also issued.
The Reno Police Department is reminding the public to always have a sober driver and never get behind the wheel if you are impaired.
This DUI saturation patrol was funded by the State of Nevada Department of Public Safety/Office of Traffic Safety.
(The City of Reno assisted with this report.)